NSW Work, Health and Safety Minister Sophie Cotsis is in Newcastle on June 16 to discuss growing pressures on disability service sector.
Minister Cotsis will visit Includa Services Newcastle alongside SafeWork NSW to observe compliance checks targeted at disability service providers and speak to the media.
SafeWork NSW will be on the road in Newcastle throughout June to raise the standards of workplace health and safety when dealing with psychosocial hazards.
SafeWork NSW has issued notices after requests to investigate allegations, including high work demands, bullying, a lack of support and unrealistic expectations on workers.
Recent workers compensation claims data shows psychosocial hazards, which can cause stress and lead to psychological and physical harm, are prominent in the disability services sector.
"Industries, including the community sector are required to manage the risk of psychosocial hazards to workers by providing and maintaining safe systems of work, including managing workloads, monitoring the health of workers and ensuring any risks are adequately controlled," Ms Cotsis said.
"SafeWork NSW has been on the ground speaking with workers in the Disability Sector and they have told us that more can be done to effectively manage psychosocial hazards in the industry.
"The disability services sector provides an essential community service, we must ensure the health and safety of the people doing this work."
"We value the work of disability support workers who do great work that is challenging and complex and we want to ensure that they are listened to."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
