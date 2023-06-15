Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Sophie Cotsis in Newcastle as SafeWork conducts disability service blitz

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 16 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Work, Health and Safety Minister Sophie Cotsis
NSW Work, Health and Safety Minister Sophie Cotsis

NSW Work, Health and Safety Minister Sophie Cotsis is in Newcastle on June 16 to discuss growing pressures on disability service sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.