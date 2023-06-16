'It's so close to home': Hunter vineyards bus crash leaves region in mourning

It is an experience familiar to many in the Hunter.
A day of wine tasting in the vineyards, a Lovedale long lunch, a Day on the Green concert or a wedding.
Then a late bus ride home.
As Premier Chris Minns told the Newcastle Herald this week, it is hard to fathom how such a joyous occasion could so quickly turn into the horror and mayhem of one of the nation's worst road accidents.
Ten wedding guests, including seven from the Singleton community, lost their lives when the driver lost control of their coach negotiating a downhill, off-camber section of roundabout at the juncture of Wine Country Drive and the Hunter Expressway near Greta late on Sunday night.
Mr Minns agreed it was hard to comprehend how a bus tipping over at a roundabout could result in such a heavy loss of life.
"I guess that's right, but we'll let the police investigate and report to the coroner," he said.
Singleton is now enveloped in grief and sadness.
The lives of the victims were entwined in the town's sporting and social fabric.
Local Rotary club acting president Gerard McMillan was one of those left wondering how events had unfolded.
"It's confronting because you go to a function and rather than drive you think you're going to be safe on a coach, and it's just an horrific accident," he said.
"Singleton has lost seven people and we've got two little orphaned children."
Mr McMillan, who was Singleton Diggers club general manager for 41 years before retiring in 2020, said he was surprised at the "magnitude" of the loss of life from Sunday's crash.
He, like many others this week, paid tribute to the generosity and closeness of the community.
"In a time of tragedy, this community, it's an amazing community which has banded together. We do what we do. It brings us closer together.
"It can happen to anybody. I feel sorry for the bride and groom. I feel sorry for all those involved. Every King's birthday weekend they're going to be thinking about this."
Mr Minns said it was important to note that newlyweds Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell had "done the right thing" by organising transport for guests after their wedding at Wandin Estate Winery.
"The young couple have done everything right to make sure their guests didn't drink and drive," he said.
Maitland bus driver Brett Button, who was granted bail on Monday, is facing multiple counts of dangerous and negligent driving after the crash.
Members of the Singleton Roosters Aussie rules club kept a quiet vigil over their Rose Point Park home ground this week after news filtered through that seven of their players had died.
Andrew and Lynan Scott, Kyah McBride, Kane Symons, Zach Bray and Tori Cowburn all played for the Roosters this season and Kyah's mother, Nadene, was a club stalwart as a player and coach.
"It's a tight-knit community and everyone knows everyone or is only one step removed," Mr Minns said after visiting the Roosters clubhouse on Wednesday.
"That team's been devastated. I've been struck by how committed they are to picking themselves up."
The other crash victims were young Newcastle doctor Rebecca Mullen, Melbourne woman Darcy Bulman and Brisbane-based BHP engineer Angus Craig.
Krystal Hollis, a young mother who lives at the Huntlee housing estate, laid flowers at the nearby crash site on Wednesday and summed up the feelings of a shocked community.
"There's been such a massive loss of life. It feels like nothing is going to help," she said.
"We are just trying to show all of the families that our thoughts are with them... we just want to show our support."
Singleton has only recently dug deep to help another family in crisis.
An online campaign raised more than $200,000 in two weeks to help 42-year-old mother Kylee Enwright, who suffered a serious brain injury while on holiday in Thailand with husband Paul.
Mr Enwright hopes the couple can fly home this weekend.
A community gathering at North Rothbury attracted 300 people on Thursday night to remember the crash victims and grieve the community's loss.
"It's so close to home. You just want to burst into tears when you think too much about it," a mourner told the Herald.
The family of Mr Bray, a mining engineer who worked in the Hunter since 2017, will celebrate his life with a paddle-out at North Curl Curl beach on Saturday.
"Thank you for all your support and well wishes, it means a lot to us as a family, and shows how much of an impact Zach had on each and every one of us," Mr Bray's sister, Montana, wrote on Facebook.
"Because this tragic event has become an extensive criminal investigation by law enforcement, we are not able to confirm a funeral date, so in the interim we've decided to get together and celebrate his life with a paddle out ceremony this Saturday at North Curl Curl beach at 3pm.
"This is the place where Zach grew up, was a Nipper and enjoyed surfing with his mates.
"Everyone is welcome to join us and whether you want to paddle out or participate from the beach, we look forward to seeing you then."
It will be one of many public and private events over the coming weeks as families and communities in the Hunter, Tasmania, Victoria and Queensland try to come to terms with the tragedy.
Donations to the official NSW government and Rotary Australia fundraising appeal can be made here.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.