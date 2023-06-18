THE Northstars have rebounded against neighbours Central Coast following a narrow loss to defending premiers Canberra Brave in Saturday night's grand final replay.
Newcastle beat the Rhinos 6-2 at Erina Ice Arena on Sunday, having conceded late for a 5-4 defeat in the nation's capital just 24 hours earlier.
Game one of the weekend's road trip snapped a streak of seven straight Australian Ice Hockey League wins.
That result also turned the tables somewhat on the Northstars, who have twice this month broken a deadlock inside the closing minutes to claim maximum points.
Last year's runner-up scored first in Canberra and equalised with the Brave on three occasions in what was a tight tussle.
Zane Jones opened Newcastle's account midway through the first period but the visitors conceded twice and trailed 2-1.
Riley Klugerman and Josh Adkins netted for the Northstars either side of a Brave goal in the second period to make it 3-all.
Newcastle fell behind again but Tanner Butler levelled proceedings at 4-all deep in the third period before Felix Plouffe's quick reply for Canberra proved the difference.
It was the second time this season Newcastle have lost by one to the Brave in Canberra, beaten 4-3 on May 6.
Sunday saw Jones, Klugerman, Francis Drolet and Daniel Berno convert chances against Central Coast. Wehebe Darge landed a double.
Next up the Northstars, now with a 9-4 record, host Adelaide at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday (June 25).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
