Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars rebound against Central Coast Rhinos after narrow loss to title holders Canberra Brave

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 18 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Jones scored twice for Newcastle on the weekend. Picture by Jess Fuller
Zane Jones scored twice for Newcastle on the weekend. Picture by Jess Fuller

THE Northstars have rebounded against neighbours Central Coast following a narrow loss to defending premiers Canberra Brave in Saturday night's grand final replay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.