Two people have been charged over an alleged shooting at Lake Macquarie.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Flame Street, Gateshead, in the early hours of May 18 after reports shots had been fired, injuring a man.
They found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg at the scene.
Police have been told the man and his family were asleep at the home when they were woken by two loud noises. The man was injured after a projectile entered the front window.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Lake Macquarie detectives, with assistance from specialist police, executed a search warrant at a home on the Pacific Highway at Doyalson North at about 8.45am on Monday.
They seized a Mitsubishi Magna, clothing, and electronic devices relevant to the investigation, which will undergo further examination.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Wyong police station.
Later the same morning, a 45-year-old woman was arrested at Toronto police station.
The man and woman were charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempting special aggravated break, enter and commit serious indictable offence inflict grievous bodily harm.
They were refused bail, with the woman facing the counts before Toronto Local Court for the first time on Monday and the man due to appear before Wyong Local Court on Tuesday.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
