Valentine face uphill battle to make NPL top five

Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes has not given up on his side making a run for the finals but concedes they face a tough time because of impending losses.
Phoenix are eighth on 18 points, seven points off the top five, after back-to-back one-goal losses to Charlestown and Maitland.
Hughes, who was sidelined for Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Maitland with illness, hopes to be back for this Saturday's must-win match with New Lambton.
His experience will be vital in the next seven rounds after Valentine lost Scott McGinley to a season-ending knee injury. Canadian striker Tyrone Mulder has come off their PPS roster and is returning home soon.
Hughes expects to lose more players in the next month because of holidays and overseas trials. He has introduced young players to help fill the void and hopes the squad can make a surge for the top five.
"Everything is possible but we've got to make sure we beat the teams around us, that's what it's going to come down to," he said.
** An alleged post-game slur directed at Broadmeadow's Uruguayan goalkeeper Cesar Serpa could lead to a five-game suspension.
Newcastle Olympic were issued a show cause notice last week for the "f---ing terrorist" comment caught on Bar TV after the June 4 NPL game. The club has until close of business on Wednesday to respond.
Northern NSW Football has not confirmed the identity of the alleged offender but said a five-match ban is attached to the notice, which is the standard under regulation R6 - 'offensive, insulting, abusive or intimidating language and/or gestures'.
It includes 'use of discriminatory, homophobic, racist, religious ethnic or sexist language and/or gestures'.
