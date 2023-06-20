Edgeworth into Australia Cup round of 32 with extra-time win

Edgeworth are the first Northern NSW team through to the national round of 32 of the Australia Cup after a thrilling extra-time 2-1 win over Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Tuesday night.
Frenchman Kevin Dagnet headed in the winner at a goalmouth scramble after the Eagles found the crossbar at a corner in the third minute of added time in the first half of extra-time.
Olympic went close to equalising at the end of extra-time but they were denied on the goalline.
In regulation time, Olympic led in the 55th minute when Riley Parker got the crucial touch to a ball back in from a rebounded corner kick.
The Eagles equalised in dramatic style in the 82nd minute when Jordy Lennon scored on the follow up after his initial penalty shot was saved by Adam Pearce, who was treated for a head cut following the incident.
The chance from the spot came after Jacob Pepper's cut-back was hand-balled at close range.
It was the third consecutive extra-time win for Edgeworth in the cup after similar efforts against other top NPL teams Charlestown and Lambton Jaffas.
On Wednesday night, the NPL's best attacking sides - Maitland and Broadmeadow - will be close to full-strength when they battle at Magic Park for the region's other round of 32 spot.
Magic and Maitland, who have scored an NPL-best 41 goals in 15 games this year, take eight-game unbeaten runs into the 7.30pm match.
Maitland, who are fourth on 27 points, have won their past eight across the league and cup. Third-placed Magic (30) in the same period have dropped points only once, in a 2-2 draw with Weston.
The Magpies, who held out Valentine 2-1 late on Saturday, gain Sean Pratt back from suspension. Adam Blunden (foot) was an injury concern out of the game but coach Michael Bolch said he trained on Monday night and was "good to go".
Broadmeadow were able to take off key attackers Riley Smith and Josh Benson, as well as Ben Diamond, early in the 3-1 win over Cooks Hill on Saturday. James Cresnar walked off gingerly before halftime but assistant coach Andrew Hoole said Will Ingram (ankle) was their only player in doubt.
"We've only got Will who's a little bit iffy, but he should be fine," Hoole said on Tuesday. "He's doing a fitness test tonight, but he was rested on the weekend so he can play tomorrow.
"We're playing with a fair bit of confidence, and we're pretty confident about tomorrow."
Wednesday's winners join Edgeworth in the main draw and also meet them in the revived State Cup final.
