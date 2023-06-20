Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth into Australia Cup round of 32 with extra-time win

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goalscorer Kevin Dagnet
Goalscorer Kevin Dagnet

Edgeworth are the first Northern NSW team through to the national round of 32 of the Australia Cup after a thrilling extra-time 2-1 win over Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.