Janet Marjorie McDonald guilty of defrauding Maitland domestic violence organisation Carrie's Place

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:18pm
Janet Marjorie McDonald was sentenced in Singleton Local Court after being found guilty of defrauding Carrie's Place. File picture
THE former CEO of a domestic violence and homelessness organisation has been ordered to pay more than $10,000 in compensation after she gave herself pay rises without authority.

