A University of Newcastle immunologist will establish a genomic technology platform for the "the future control" of infectious respiratory and ear diseases.
Dr Guy Cameron was awarded a $500,000 early-mid career research grant to develop the technology.
This "genomic surveillance" will pinpoint potential outbreaks and examine bacterial infections in the ear, nose and throat that lead to ear disease and hearing loss - a major health concern for Indigenous children.
Dr Cameron said this bacteria can cause "a condition called otitis media [middle ear infection]".
"This affects Indigenous kids at a higher rate and with a greater severity of disease, which can impact on development and learning," said Dr Cameron, an Aboriginal man.
"For me, it is critical that we work alongside our mob as a matter of equity. We need to understand more about the bacteria causing these issues, so we can help improve things."
The platform, to be developed with Dr Trent Butler of NSW Health Pathology, aims to show "genomic information helps clinicians make decisions about the best treatment".
Dr Cameron hopes the three-year Hunter Medical Research Institute project will be "incorporated into the new John Hunter Hospital, so it can service the growing needs of our community for many years into the future".
The project will examine Streptococcus pyogenes and other invasive bacteria, of which particular strains can cause serious and life-threatening infections in young people.
Dr Cameron said the strains of concern that cause "invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) have been identified here in the Hunter".
iGAS is a severe disease which includes infection of the blood [sepsis], meningitis and pneumonia.
The genomic platform aims to determine which bacterial strains have potential to cause invasive disease, and which are likely to cause mild symptoms such as a sore throat.
IN THE NEWS
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.