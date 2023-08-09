A member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang has pleaded guilty to his role in a home invasion at West Wallsend, during which a man in his 30s was bashed.
Jason Wayne Bailey was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the Nomads logo and colours when he and three other men stormed the Conveyor Street home in the early hours of September 9, 2021, court documents said.
Bailey pleaded guilty in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday to a charge of aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence, after several other counts were withdrawn.
According to an agreed statement of facts tendered to the court, Bailey was sergeant-at-arms of the Nomads' Sydney chapter in September 2021 when the home invasion took place.
The now 48-year-old was with two co-accused - allegedly also high-ranking members of the Nomads - and another man at a home in Greta in the hours before the bashing.
Court documents said one of the co-accused told the others that the victim had been "talking sh*t" about the Nomads, to which Bailey said: "it's not OK and something has to be done about it".
After a vote, the four men and a woman driver piled into a white Jeep and headed for the victim's home in West Wallsend.
Bailey was not armed but the three other men allegedly had either a baton or bat, the statement of facts said.
Bailey was captured in "good quality" CCTV footage on the victim's veranda before the man inside the split level home began yelling at them to "f**k off".
One of Bailey's co-accused allegedly kicked in the door and the man was assaulted, suffering lacerations to his head and shins. Vision of the assault was not captured on camera.
The men believed the victim had falsely claimed he was a high-ranking member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang, the statement of facts said.
Bailey urged one of the other men to "find any Rebels stuff you can", but they came up empty-handed.
The victim escaped and hid in a nearby backyard and called triple zero, before he was taken to hospital.
Police were told there was blood on the walls following the attack.
Bailey will face Newcastle District Court on September 7 to get a sentence date.
