Hunter man Justin Kane Millington sentenced to eight years in jail for sexually assaulting two women he met on Tinder

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Hunter Tinder rapist sentenced to eight years in jail
Justin Kane Millington took a woman he met on Tinder into a secluded clearing near the Fernleigh Track and raped her multiple times in broad daylight.

