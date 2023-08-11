Hunter Tinder rapist sentenced to eight years in jail

Justin Kane Millington took a woman he met on Tinder into a secluded clearing near the Fernleigh Track and raped her multiple times in broad daylight.
A year later, he sexually assaulted another woman in her own home, after meeting her on the popular dating app and tricking her into taking him to her house for a glass of water - citing a non-existent kidney problem.
On Friday, the now 50-year-old was sentenced to a maximum of eight years in jail.
In handing down her sentence in the district court, Judge Penny Hock described Millington's predatory and criminal behaviour as having had a "profound impact" on the women he attacked.
Millington was taken into custody in February after a jury found him guilty of 10 sexual assault counts against two women.
Newcastle District Court heard during the trial that he met the first woman at the Fernleigh Track at Belmont in late 2020 after connecting with her on Tinder.
As the pair stopped at a viewing platform during the walk, Millington asked her if he could hug her - she agreed. But he then pulled her breasts out of her top without her consent and assaulted her.
He then led her to a clearing where he raped her several times after he told her "I'm going to take advantage of you now".
The court heard that the woman told him "no" and said "I'm not OK with this", but Millington continued the attack over the course of about 30 minutes.
"The offender must have known the complainant was not consenting," Judge Hock said on Friday.
A year after the first assaults, Millington was in the Lake Macquarie area taking a walk with another woman he met through Tinder when he asked if he could accompany her home for a glass of water, saying he had a kidney problem and needed a drink.
At the residence, he assaulted her by grabbing her breasts, buttocks and genitals while she told him to stop and struggled against him - finally freeing herself before he left the premises.
The court heard he returned to the house a fortnight later and tried to get in but the back door was locked. The woman hid inside until he left.
Judge Hock said on Friday she was convinced Millington had deceived the woman by claiming to have a kidney problem in order to get into her home.
Earlier this year, the first woman told the court she was "terrified" to be alone with men since the attack.
"I miss feeling safe when I'm out in public. I miss being able to sleep without reliving the rape in my nightmares. I miss being able to go about my day without seeing the face of my rapist in the men around me, any time I try to go out and return to a normal life," she said in a victim impact statement in June.
"I used to love going out in the evening but now I fear the dark."
Millington's sentence was back-dated to February 2023 to account for time he has already spent in custody. He was handed a five-year non-parole period.
