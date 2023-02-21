Newcastle Herald
Justin Kane Millington found guilty of abusing women he met on Tinder: Newcastle District Court

By Nick Bielby
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
Newcastle courthouse, where Justin Kane Millington has been on trial for the alleged sexual abuse of two women he met on Tinder. File picture

Justin Kane Millington has been found guilty of sexually abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder - including raping one of his victims in bushland near the Fernleigh Track.

