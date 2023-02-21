Justin Kane Millington has been found guilty of sexually abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder - including raping one of his victims in bushland near the Fernleigh Track.
Millington, who was on bail while the allegations against him were tested in court, was taken from the dock and into custody on Tuesday morning after a jury delivered guilty verdicts on all counts just before 11am.
Deliberations began on Thursday afternoon.
The decision means that the jury accepted the Crown's case that Millington sexually assaulted and raped his first victim after the pair met at Lake Macquarie following some chat on Tinder in 2020.
A year later, Millington sexually touched a woman he met through the dating app multiple times without her consent at her home.
Millington denied the charges and gave evidence in Newcastle District Court last week.
During the trial, Crown prosecutor Kristy Mulley said Millington had run "a very big risk" of ruining his marriage by meeting the women.
"I suggest to you that because of this huge risk you were taking, you were determined to have sexual contact with these women regardless of their views," Ms Mulley said.
"No," he replied.
Judge Penny Hock on Tuesday adjourned the matter to May for submissions on sentencing of the Central Coast man.
