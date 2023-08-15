Newcastle Heraldsport
Back of the Net: Suspended Lambton Jaffas pair to miss NPL finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 16 2023 - 8:00am
Lambton Jaffas' Kale Bradbery after scoring the match-winner in last year's grand final against Maitland. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Lambton Jaffas' Kale Bradbery after scoring the match-winner in last year's grand final against Maitland. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The seasons of Lambton Jaffas duo Kale Bradbery and Josh Piddington appear over after they were handed five- and three-game bans respectively on Tuesday.

