Man charged for allegedly firing gun after threatening woman at Mount View

A man has been charged with firearms and domestic violence counts in the Hunter Valley.
Police allege 59-year-old Sean Bernard Berthold threatened a 56-year-old woman with a firearm before firing a shot on a property at Mount View at about 7.30pm on Wednesday.
The woman escaped and notified police.
With assistance from PolAir, he was tracked to an address on Short Street, Speers Point, where he was arrested by specialist police attached to the Tactical Operations Unit at about 1am on Thursday.
Mr Berthold has been charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, firing a firearm in a manner likely to injure persons/property, possessing a loaded firearm/endanger life not public, common assault, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.
During the search of the Mount View property later on Thursday, police allegedly seized firearms, ammunition and prohibited drugs.
Mr Berthold did not apply for bail when he faced Belmont Local Court on Thursday. He will appear before Cessnock Local Court on September 12.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.