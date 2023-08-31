Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Coming of age: Lewis Nicholson and Fergus Paterson share lead role in Newcastle production of Billy Elliot the Musical

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The banner is up outside Newcastle's Civic Theatre and the countdown to Billy Elliot the Musical's opening night has begun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.