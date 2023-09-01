Cardiff find No.1 positive in tougher route to grand final

Cardiff have been forced to take the harder route in the men's Black Diamond Cup finals but coach Danny Priest isn't too displeased.
The Hawks finished the regular season second, but had a five-point loss to Newcastle City on neutral turf at Max McMahon Oval in the first round of the play-offs last week.
It directed them into a do-or-die elimination final against Killarney Vale today.
But the match will be played at Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground, rather than Killarney Vale's Adelaide Street Oval, after a switch of venues by AFL Hunter Central Coast in recent weeks.
"We probably played our worst game of the year and nearly won, so it's a weird one," Priest said of his side's tight loss to City. "We played horribly. Everything we put in place, no one did, but we nearly won at the end.
"The way we look at it is No.1 is similar dimensions to our ground, we play it well and now we don't have to leave it. As long as we keep winning. We know we can beat City, we know we can beat Killarney Vale and we know on a bigger ground we can really push Terrigal."
If Cardiff win today, they will play a preliminary final at No.1 next week, against either City or minor premiers Terrigal, who meet today at Adelaide Street Oval. The grand final is at No.1 as well.
Killarney Vale schooled Maitland 101-38 in the first elimination final last week but, despite the return of some key players in the game, they are not the same side they were in 2022.
They'll field a much similar side today to last week, while Cardiff are still without big-man Billy King.
City and Terrigal clash to book a spot in what will be another long run of grand finals for either side. Terrigal lost last year's decider, while the two clubs met in three consecutive grand finals between 2018-20. Terrigal come into the game on a nine-game winning streak and enjoyed last week off.
Meanwhile, in the women's Cup, last year's grand finalists Newcastle City and Killarney Vale will vie for a place in the decider when they meet in the qualifying final at Adelaide Street Oval.
Killarney Vale, who lost last year's grand final by just three points, are still undefeated in 2023 and have beat City on three occasions.
In the earlier elimination final at the same ground, Cardiff take on Terrigal Avoca in what is sure to be a close contest. Both sides finished the regular season with a 6-3 win-loss record.
Terrigal haven't played in a month after a general bye, team bye and a forfeit.
Cardiff coach Grant Keeble said he had "chuck the magnets around" in recent weeks trying to settle on his best line-up, and had promoted Olivia Sneddon from the club's second-grade side to full-forward. She also plays soccer but her commitments there have concluded.
"She's a goal-keeper and has got a great pair of hands on her," Keeble said. "Tall, athletic, moves well. She's a good target."
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.