Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Cardiff find No.1 positive in tougher route to grand final

MM
By Max McKinney
September 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff's Will Graetz. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Cardiff's Will Graetz. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Cardiff have been forced to take the harder route in the men's Black Diamond Cup finals but coach Danny Priest isn't too displeased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.