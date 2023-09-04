After a stellar weekend victory - 32-12 over St George Illawarra - the Newcastle Knights are into the finals and fans by the thousands are ready to don the red and blue at the game.
An elimination match against the Canberra Raiders is set to be one of the biggest events to hit the Hunter this year - it will mark the Knights' first finals game since 2020 and the first time we have hosted since 2006.
Keen for tickets? Here is everything you need to know.
Ticketed member access went on sale at 10am Monday and by 11.20am, 15,200 tickets had already sold - more than half the stadium's full capacity.
"More than 7,000 tickets sold in the first 10 minutes," a Knights spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald.
Non-ticket member access was available from 1pm.
And at 4pm, all other NRL account holders got to try their luck at securing a spot.
By close of business on Monday, more than 21,000 tickets had sold. 96 per cent of these were bought by Knights fans.
Tickets will be on sale for the general public from 10am Tuesday via Ticketmaster.
The Herald understand 15 per cent of tickets - or 4275 seats - are being reserved for general sale.
More than 128 million people have watched the NRL around Australia this year and McDonald Jones Stadium sold out two consecutive home games in August. Another sell-out crowd is expected on Sunday.
"It is big. People are excited," the Knights spokesperson said.
All week one matches of the NRL finals series- which include Brisbane Broncos v Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers v New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks v Sydney Roosters - will be broadcast on Nine Network, Fox League, Kayo Sports, 9NOW and Sky NZ.
