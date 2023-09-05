A line-up of world-class motocross athletes including world record breaker Robbie Maddison will bring death-defying stunts to McDonald Jones Stadium in a thrilling event next year.
The biggest names in freestyle motocross will perform at the stadium for Freestyle Kings Live on March 9, 2024.
Tricks include a 15 meter off-road truck jump and world firsts along with front flips, double backflips and side-by-side jumps performed bigger, faster and higher than ever before.
Maddison will appear exclusively alongside FMX Champion and 13-time X Games medallist Rob Adelberg, two-time World Games champion, Pat Bowden.
Ry Davis, 17, will be back with another world record attempt up his sleeve, Brayden Davies will perform the leap of faith - the only rider in the world capable of performing this trick, along with Maddison's son, Kruz and Wollongong's Trav Gelf.
The Freestyle Kings have recently travelled the world performing all over the USA, China and Australia.
The riders will hit heights of more than 75 feet from the ground during one huge, choreographed show with pyrotechnics, firebreathers, music and more.
Freestyle Kings Live was staged at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in 2021, but company director Josh Hannah has promised an even better show in the outdoor stadium.
"The Freestyle Kings have sold out their last six arena shows over the past 12 months," he said.
"With indoor venues we have faced various limitations due to floor size and roof height, so to take this tour to the best stadiums in Australia, where we are able to throw down tricks that aren't possible indoors, this is going to be the biggest and best action sports show you have ever seen."
Venues NSW CEO Kerrie Mather said it was a great outcome to secure another major event for McDonald Jones Stadium.
"We're incredibly excited to partner with TEG Sport to secure Freestyle Kings Live for Newcastle and Wollongong," Ms Mather said.
"Fresh off their recent sell-out world tour, Freestyle Kings is one of those events that is best experienced live - fans will be on the edge of their seats watching daring freestyle motocross stunts over an incredible two-hour show."
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on October 11 via Ticketmaster.
