Harrison Pitt has been named to play for Terrigal Avoca but the gun forward remains under an injury cloud ahead of his side's preliminary final clash with Cardiff on Saturday.
Pitt is understood to have re-injured a calf in Terrigal's loss to Newcastle City in the qualifying final last week.
The injury had kept the Black Diamond Cup's leading goal-scorer out of the previous three games.
Terrigal Avoca coach Chris Bishop could not be reached on Friday to clarify Pitt's fitness but Cardiff mentor Danny Priest expects him to feature in the do-or-die 2.50pm game at No.1 Sportsground.
"I'd assume so," he said.
Pitt failed to finish last week's qualifier. Terrigal had led 29-15 at half-time but City stormed home to win 63-45 and book a spot in next week's grand final.
"City looked a bit more lively," Priest said.
"They didn't give up. But [Terrigal] losing Pitt like they did, who is their main-forward, especially when he is on.
"He kicked a couple early and looked dangerous, so it was a big loss for them."
Terrigal, who finished first and enjoyed a week off before their loss to City, are understood to have had another couple of players suffer injuries last week.
Cardiff, meanwhile, who beat defending premiers Killarney Vale 83-16 in an elimination final to keep their season alive, will be boosted by the return of big man Billy King.
He has missed the Hawks' past three games due to a virus.
"He lost like 10 kilos," Priest said on Friday.
"He came to training last week thinking he would be right and lasted two minutes. But he come in last night a different person."
Cardiff are also in the women's prelim, taking on minor premiers Killarney Vale at 12.30pm.
They're vying to reach their first grand final.
Killarney Vale, last year's runner-up, had been undefeated this season until their shock 19-point loss to City last week.
