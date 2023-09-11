Fire destroys home at Belmont, five crews fight blaze

Investigators on Tuesday morning remained at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Belmont on Monday night.
The cause of the blaze at the single-storey house in Earnest Street was yet to be determined, Fire and Rescue NSW said.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 6.20pm where they found the house fully involved in flames.
IN THE NEWS:
Five teams fought the fire, protecting neighbouring properties and entering the burning premises to make sure no-one was inside.
The property was vacant, despite initial reports a person may have been inside.
The building was believed to have been made of a material containing asbestos, but the site was quickly contained and rendered safe.
A Fire and Rescue NSW investigation team remained at the property on Tuesday morning, with a sniffer dog, trying to uncover the cause of the blaze.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.