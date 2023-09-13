NSW Rugby League have confirmed a "review" of President's Cup will be conducted at season's end after both semi-finals in the state competition scheduled for this weekend fell over.
Newcastle RL premiers Maitland are now poised to tackle Ron Massey Cup champions St Mary's in the title showdown at CommBank Stadium next Sunday (September 24), having automatically qualified following the recent withdrawals of Thirroul (Illawarra) and Dubbo CYMS (group 10-11).
The President's Cup brings together the winners of four designated conferences with Maitland claiming the prize 12 months ago.
NSWRL provided the Newcastle Herald with a statement on Wednesday saying, "A review of the President's Cup will be conducted at the end of the season".
Maitland coach Matt Lantry will now turn his attention to St Mary's saying, "from what I've been told they have speed and size".
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich says it was "disappointing" that Maitland were unable to host a fixture as planned on Saturday after travelling to meet Forbes at Parkes in the corresponding game last year.
