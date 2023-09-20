Newcastle Herald
Newcastle man Mark Peckham refused bail over brutal Dubbo stabbing murder

By Sam Rigney
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:00pm
A NEWCASTLE man accused of murdering another man at a home in central west NSW last month will remain behind bars after he was refused bail in Dubbo Local Court.

