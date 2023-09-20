Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter remain under a high fire danger rating on Thursday September 21. Despite general easing of the fire danger towards the weekend, conditions will remain dry, so the Rural Fire Service has reminded people that "it's important you and your family know what you'll do if fire threatens. For more information and to stay up-to-date with changing conditions, visit the Hazards Near Me app and the #RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm".