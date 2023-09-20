Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Live

LIVE: Hunter region has been placed under a high fire danger rating

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 21 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TOTAL fire ban and extreme fire warning has been downgraded to the 'high risk' advice level across the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.