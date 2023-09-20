A TOTAL fire ban and extreme fire warning has been downgraded to the 'high risk' advice level across the Hunter.
Hunter crews have spent several days battling fires that flared to higher risk levels on Tuesday and Wednesday, with water-bombing helicopters and tanks working day and night. Blazes have scorched parts of Maitland, Broke, Pelican, Glen Martin, Neath Howes Valley and Rosebrook to name a few.
Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter remain under a high fire danger rating on Thursday September 21. Despite general easing of the fire danger towards the weekend, conditions will remain dry, so the Rural Fire Service has reminded people that "it's important you and your family know what you'll do if fire threatens. For more information and to stay up-to-date with changing conditions, visit the Hazards Near Me app and the #RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm".
Newcastle Herald reporters and photographers will bring you updates from around the Hunter. Follow the blog for up-to-date information.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.