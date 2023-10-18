Maitland Magpies recruit to cover losses for 2024 NPL campaign

Maitland will look to returning defender Zach Thomas and Charlestown duo Regan Lundy and Cal Bower to help fill the void in 2024 left by four departing players.
The 2022 NPL men's premiers, who finished fourth this year, lost midfielders Rhys Cooper (Newcastle Olympic) and Sean Pratt (Lambton Jaffas), and defender Tom Davies (not playing). Coach Michael Bolch revealed on Tuesday that young attacker Flynn Goodman was another loss after signing with Edgeworth.
Bolch, though, said Thomas would be back at the Magpies next season after playing this year with St Albans Saints in Victorian NPL 1.
The imposing centre-back was a key figure in Maitland's 2022 success and gained a trial with Central Coast Mariners that year. The season ended in controversy when he was sent off early in the 1-0 grand final loss to Jaffas for violent conduct while protesting a tackle on a teammate. The red card was later rescinded by the obvious error panel.
Bower will also bolster the Maitland back-line, while Lundy will add to their attacking stocks. Both were in the Jets youth system before joining Weston then Charlestown, where they spent the past three seasons.
"They will both do really well, and we get Zach Thomas back as well," Bolch said.
"On his day, Zach was the best centre-back in the comp and definitely the most athletic, so he'll make a big difference.
"Regan is good on the ball and makes good runs off other players, so I think he'll do really well with Jimmy [Thompson] and [Braedyn] Crowley.
"Cal will do really well in the backline for us. He and Zach will come in and it will be great competition for spots there."
Goalkeeper Matt Trott, who made a mid-season comeback to help the Magpies as a back-up this year, is set to make a full return in 2024. He and Taylor Pate, who stepped up to replace the injured Paul Bitz in 2023, will provide depth in goals.
"Trotty will do a full pre-season this year so I'm sure he will put a lot of pressure on Taylor for the first-grade spot," Bolch said. "I know he doesn't want to be there just as a back-up, so it's good pressure."
Meanwhile, Weston announced the signing of former Jets striker Blake Archbold, the return of Tom Duggan and recruitment of Marconi attacker Chris Hatfield.
