Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino a student of the game

SHE spent six years studying hard to gain a degree in neuroscience, but Izzy Nino is in no rush to put her tertiary education into practice.
As far as the 24-year-old American import is concerned, getting a "real job" can wait while she pursues an alternative career path with the Newcastle Jets in the A-League.
Like so many college athletes in her home country, the former University of Michigan goalkeeper found herself at the crossroads after graduating. A small percentage are lucky enough to progress to the high-profile US National Women's Soccer League, but most either give the game away or play at a recreational level.
"The vast majority of women's college soccer players are done at college level ... there aren't a whole lot of opportunities," Nino explained.
In her case, however, she found an agent who started exploring options overseas and she said it was a "no-brainer" when the Jets offered a one-season deal.
She said the A-League was a "big jump and a big transition" from college competition but was relishing the new challenge.
"When you get to the professional level, these people really want to be here and want to continue to push themselves in their careers," she said.
"I'd say the biggest gap is the mentality, but the talent is also another level to the majority of college soccer."
Her A-League debut delivered a memorable 1-0 derby win against Central Coast in front of a a 5735-strong crowd - the biggest she has experienced - whetting her appetite for a trip across the Nullabor this weekend to take on Perth Glory.
As for using the A-League as a stepping stone towards a future opportunity in the elite American league, she was realistic. "I think this is a very competitive league and a great place to start, but I'll always keep pushing," she said.
