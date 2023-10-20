Newcastle Heraldsport
Lambton Jaffas add striker Matthew Cahill to NPL title defence

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 20 2023 - 6:30pm
Lambton Jaffas after their grand final win this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lambton Jaffas have added North West Sydney attacker Matthew Cahill to their dual trophy-winning roster for the 2024 NPL men's Northern NSW season, but veteran defender Josh Piddington has moved to New Lambton.

