Lovedale Long Lunch is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024 and early bird tickets have just been released. It's all happening on May 18 and 19 at Allandale Winery, Emma's Cottage Vineyard, Gartlemann Wines, Saltire Estate, Sandalyn Estate and Tatler Wines. Tickets are available for either the Saturday or Sunday, or both, and you can visit up to two wineries per day. A shuttle bus will run continuously between wineries, or you can organise your own transport. For more information on Lovedale Long Lunch and to book tickets visit lovedalelonglunch.com.au.