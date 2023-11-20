SEX CRIMES detectives have swooped on a man accused of breaking into an aged care facility and assaulting an elderly woman.
Police were told an unknown man broke into a home in the Bateau Bay area on the Central Coast about 12.40am on November 15.
Once inside, he allegedly seriously assaulted and sexually assaulted a 90-year-old woman, who had to be rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Tuggerah Lakes detectives launched an investigation and combed the crime scene before the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad took over under an operation codenamed Strike Force Easterbrook.
Strike Force detectives, backed by the armoured Raptor Squad, raided a property at The Entrance on Friday night.
They allegedly uncovered electronics, sim cards and clothing relevant to their investigation. The items were seized for further forensic examination.
Strike force detectives homed in on a 34-year-old man at Caves Beach about 7.30pm on Monday.
They were backed by police from Tuggerah Lakes and Lake Macquarie, the regional enforcement squad and the force's transport command.
The man was arrested at the home after allegedly attempting to flee from police.
He was taken to hospital with an arm injury, a police spokesperson said.
When he was discharged, he was taken to Belmont Police Station and had serious charges levelled against him.
He faces allegations of aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence using violence; inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse; aggravated sexual assault - break-and-enter with intent; and aggravated sexual assault - inflict actual bodily harm.
The man spent the night in custody and will front Belmont court for the first time today.
Police are expected to release further information to media this morning.
N THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.