Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested at Caves Beach, charged with aged care sexual assault

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 21 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a man at Caves Beach on Monday night. File picture
Police arrested a man at Caves Beach on Monday night. File picture

SEX CRIMES detectives have swooped on a man accused of breaking into an aged care facility and assaulting an elderly woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.