A ONE-YEAR-OLD child was allegedly asleep in the backseat when a man carjacked a vehicle at Lake Macquarie and fled.
Police were called to Groves Road at Bennetts Green just before 2.30pm on Sunday.
Officers were told a man allegedly hopped into the driver's seat of a car that was parked on Groves Road before driving away towards the Pacific Highway.
Police allege there was a one-year-old baby asleep in the backseat of the car at the time.
The young child was not injured.
Detectives launched an extensive investigation and homed in on a Windale man about 3pm on Monday.
The 27-year-old man was arrested on Cherry Street and taken to Belmont Police Station.
He spent the night behind bars ahead of fronting court today for the first time.
The man faces charges of unlawfully taking and driving a motor vehicle with person in or on it; taking and driving a vehicle without consent; and Learner not accompanied.
