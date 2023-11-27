Jets' attack firing but goals conceded a concern with eye on Sydney FC

The Newcastle Jets appear to have unlocked their attack, now they need to plug some holes in defence.
Scoring, mostly a lack thereof, and conceding too many goals have proved Newcastle's downfall in recent campaigns.
But, in a promising showing, the Jets had three different scorers as they beat Canberra 4-3 on Sunday to take a rare win at McKellar Park.
The round-six result left them on seven points and in seventh position by goal difference, jostling for a top-six spot.
The 27-year-old was unveiled as the Jets' new signing just an hour before kick-off and she immediately proved her worth with a match brace in an impressive first-up effort.
Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond made it two goals in as many appearances with a classy 13th-minute chip and last year's golden boot Lauren Allan got off the mark with her first goal this campaign.
Tantalising for Jets fans is having lethal sharp-shooter Melina Ayres still to come back in once cleared of a hip issue that has kept her sidelined for their past four games.
"The whole basis of it early on was that we looked like we were relying on Melina a lot as our goalscorer, so it's good that in the last two games we've scored six goals," Jets coach Gary van Egmond said.
"It's not so good that we've conceded six goals, but we've scored six goals and that's important that we look dangerous to find the back of the net.
"If you don't look like you're going to score goals it makes it very difficult to win games, and now we look like we've got really good opportunities for a number of people to score.
"The only thing missing for us is probably being better at set pieces. We're not capitalising on any of our set pieces at the moment."
The A-League Women breaks this weekend due to an international window with the Jets next in action when they host Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground on December 10.
A focus is sure to be defence as Newcastle eye the Sky Blues and back-to-back wins.
"It's going in the right direction from an attacking perspective, which is good, but we're just conceding way too many goals and you can't be in a position where you're scoring five goals a game to win a game," van Egmond said.
"It's a case of people switch off or find it difficult to understand the positioning or the task that they've been given ... but there's a lot of positives so we'll just keep on working and keep on building.
"We know that there's plenty more in the tank with the team. We don't feel we're anywhere near our best."
Emily van Egmond is headed to Canada with the Matildas this week for two friendlies against the Olympic champions while Jets quartet Claudia Cicco, Lara Gooch, Milan Hammond and Zoe Karipidis are part of an Australian under-20 squad bound for China.
