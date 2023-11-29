Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who stabbed two chefs outside brothel had 'fried his brain' on ice

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A YOUNG man who stabbed two chefs in an unprovoked attack outside a Newcastle West brothel later told police he had no memory of what happened because he was "abusing the meth" and had "literally fried my brain".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.