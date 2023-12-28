White water: five drug discoveries that caused a splash in Newcastle

At some point between September 30 and November 15, 2017, Lembke - the super chill muso and part-time model who had a reputation as being a bit of a Casanova - became knowingly involved in an international drug syndicate who used the code names "Black Prince", "Spider Wizard", "Scarecrow" and "Brisk Eagle" and who plotted to import 700 kilograms of cocaine - with a street value of $245 million - on board a catamaran from Tahiti to Australia.

