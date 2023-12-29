Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

David Fifita's 'unfinished business' at Newcastle RL club The Entrance

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DAVID Fifita declares he's got "unfinished business" at Newcastle Rugby League club The Entrance in what potentially shapes as his farewell season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.