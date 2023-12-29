David Fifita's 'unfinished business' at Newcastle RL club The Entrance

DAVID Fifita declares he's got "unfinished business" at Newcastle Rugby League club The Entrance in what potentially shapes as his farewell season.
Fifita says the Tigers want to "get a trophy back to the Central Coast" in 2024, fresh from his own English Super League cameo and alongside new signings Blake Austin, Brendan O'Hagan and Tony Pellow.
The 34-year-old returns for a second "crack" at The Entrance, as reported by the Newcastle Herald in September, having answered an unexpected SOS call from former side Wakefield Trinity midway through 2023.
"It's one of those things, when I start a season somewhere I hate leaving. It's probably a big reason why I came back, to have one more crack," Fifita said.
"One hundred percent, there's definitely unfinished business."
In terms of his own playing career, which launched with an NRL debut for Cronulla in 2014 and was eventually followed by eight campaigns overseas, Fifita feels somewhat close to full time. The former Tongan international has four children, ranging in age from 12 to newborn.
"I said I'd probably give myself one more year. I'm 35 next year [2024]," he said.
"I feel in good nick and everything like that, but at the same time you've also got to know when to stop, pull the handbrake up and just call it.
"Thinking about life after footy as well and I still want to be running around with the kids. There might be a place in the future to play with my son, so I've just got to try and stay in shape."
The Entrance, having entered Newcastle RL in 2021, made finals for the first time after finishing fifth.
Rallying to knockout Central Coast rivals Wyong in week one of play-offs, the Tigers went down to Cessnock in the minor semi.
Fifita wants The Entrance to strive for silverware this time around, putting opponents on notice early.
"I think everyone was scared of our forward pack last year [2023]. We had the biggest and also the fittest, we were a good forward pack," he said.
"What we were lacking when we lost Will [Pearsall] and Jack [Burraston] were halves. They [club] have done well getting Blake [Austin], Brendan O'Hagan and now Tony Pellow into fullback.
"I don't think you'd find a better halves combo in the comp. With a quick play the ball from our forwards, that's going to be dangerous."
Fifita admits playing a part in the recruitment of 32-year-old halfback Austin, who made a combined 234 professional appearances across six clubs and two continents between 2011 and 2023.
Both were juniors at western Sydney side Doonside.
Austin's most recent stop was UK outfit Castleford.
