Reno Piscopo doubtful for Jets, Trent Buhagiar shapes as replacement

By Renee Valentine
December 29 2023 - 8:30pm
Jets attacking player Trent Buhagiar shapes as a possible replacement for Reno Piscopo in the starting line-up against Western United on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Attacking livewire Reno Piscopo appears unlikely to play when the Newcastle Jets host Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday despite being named in an extended squad on Friday.

