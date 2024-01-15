Third man arrested over alleged Hunter murder: Donnie was gunned down in his home

TWO months after police made two breakthrough arrests over the alleged murder of Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott, a third man has been taken into custody.
Mr Davies-Scott - known to many as Donnie - was shot dead at Heddon Greta in 2022.
Homicide Squad detectives from Strike Force Roslyn, with the help of Raptor Squad officers, swooped on a Cessnock property in November 2023 and arrested a 24-year-old man. He was taken to Cessnock police station where he was charged with murder. This came after police charged 25-year-old Talon Dean with one count of murder.
Investigators have been told that a group of people allegedly forced their way into a home on Traders Way just before 11pm on December 27 2022 and gunned down Mr Davies-Scott, fatally wounding him in what police believe was a botched targeted home invasion.
A 52-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during the ordeal, police said.
The attack took place while the 25-year-old's young children - aged 4 and 2 - pregnant fiancé and his parents were at the property. The alleged assailants fled the scene in a white SUV.
Detectives seized the vehicle - a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander - at Boolaroo in February.
The State Crime Command's homicide squad are expected to address the media with more information about the arrest on Tuesday, January 16.
