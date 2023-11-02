JUST days after police made a breakthrough arrest in the alleged murder of Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott, a second man has been charged.
Mr Davies-Scott - known to many as Donnie - was shot dead at Heddon Greta last year.
Homicide Squad detectives from Strike Force Roslyn, with the help of Raptor Squad officers, swooped on a Cessnock property at about 6am on Thursday and arrested a 24-year-old man.
He was taken to Cessnock police station and charged with murder, police confirmed on Thursday afternoon.
The 24-year-old was formally refused bail to face Cessnock Local Court on Friday.
It came after police earlier this week charged 25-year-old Talon Dean with one count of murder. He remains behind bars after his first appearance before Taree Local Court. He will face court again on January 24.
Investigators have been told that a group of people allegedly forced their way into a home on Traders Way just before 11pm on December 27 and gunned down Mr Davies-Scott, fatally wounding him in what police believe was a botched targeted home invasion.
A 52-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during the ordeal, police said.
The attack took place while the 25-year-old's young children - aged 4 and 2 - pregnant fiance and his parents were at the property.
The alleged assailants fled the scene in a white SUV.
Detectives seized the vehicle - a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander - at Boolaroo in February.
Police said in a statement on Thursday morning the investigation was ongoing.
