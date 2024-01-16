Newcastle Herald
Manslaughter charges expected against Greta bus crash driver

Anna Falkenmire
Michael Parris
By Anna Falkenmire, and Michael Parris
Updated January 16 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 12:10pm
Brett Andrew Button leaves court in Cessnock after he was granted bail in the aftermath of the Greta bus crash. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Brett Andrew Button leaves court in Cessnock after he was granted bail in the aftermath of the Greta bus crash. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

TEN manslaughter charges are expected to be laid against the alleged driver in the Greta bus tragedy case.

