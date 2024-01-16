Manslaughter charges expected against Greta bus crash driver

TEN manslaughter charges are expected to be laid against the alleged driver in the Greta bus tragedy case.
It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks publicly during a visit to the Hunter, about the emotional trauma of the crash on families.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the extra charges had not yet been laid against Brett Andrew Button, but the Newcastle Herald understands he is expected to face additional offences when his case is mentioned in court on January 17.
The Newcastle Herald understands the further allegations police prosecutors expect to charge him with 10 counts of manslaughter.
It's anticipated that extra associated charges will also be levelled against the 59-year-old.
Media reports indicate Button could face up to 26 new charges on Wednesday.
Police first charged Button with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death before investigators filed an extra 43 charges related to people who were injured in the crash.
Mr Button has not entered any pleas and remains on bail.
Button is due to have his case mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, when the extra charges are expected to be heard.
Police allege Button was behind the wheel of a bus transporting dozens of wedding guests from Wandin Valley Estate to Singleton when it tipped and slammed into a guard rail at about 11.30pm on June 11.
During a visit to the Hunter on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the trauma of last year's bus crush would never diminish for those left behind.
He said he would not comment about reports of extra charges being laid against the driver as the matter was before the courts, but urged friends and family to reach out for support if they needed it.
"I visited, in the aftermath of the Greta tragedy, the Singleton Roosters with Dan Repacholi," Mr Albanese said.
"I would say to the family and friends affected by that tragedy who I met who were going through an incredibly difficult time that a tragedy like that does not diminish over time.
"You can have a re-triggering as well of that trauma when it's discussed publicly, so I would just say that, if people do need assistance, don't hesitate to reach out. It is so important."
