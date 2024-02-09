Soul Hub officially opens its arms and doors to city's vulnerable

THE CITY'S most disadvantaged officially have a place to call home, as Soul Hub celebrated its new digs and opened its doors to the public.
At Friday's official opening, guest Rod told a packed room about how the charity had helped him through a difficult 12 months.
"I'm not in a good position at the moment, I'm living in a car but this is family, that's what I love about the place," he said.
"I not only get fed here numerous times of the week, I also have people who care about me and that's the thing that's kept me going.
"I don't bemoan where I am at the moment, it's not life it's just the situation I'm in, so I try not to worry about it, I just love it here."
The new, purpose-built space is the culmination of generosity from the community, local businesses and the Ian and Shirley Norman Foundation which has promised Soul Hub a rent-free home for at least the next decade.
Through 'The Big Ask', Soul Hub raised $1.8 million for the facility which is kitted out with a spacious commercial kitchen, a welcoming dining hall, doctor's consultation room, meeting spaces and a laundry for guests.
Kitchen coordinator and volunteer Kerry Cooper has been at Soul Hub since she retired some nine years ago.
"As a nurse I was always very busy and active and doing something or other, there's no way I could sit home, watch television and sleep every afternoon so I took up the challenge of Soul, and it's a challenge I can tell you," she said.
"I thought 'wow, this is like walking into a top-class hotel' just walking in the foyer, all the tables were here, and when I walked into the kitchen I was truly blown away."
Already Soul Hub has seen a 40 per cent increase in numbers from the old venue in the CBD, and can offer more services with dedicated spaces for external organisations to come in.
City of Newcastle Labor councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk worked at Soul Hub before she was elected to the council and said she's seen first hand the tremendous contribution the charity makes to vulnerable people in the city.
"As a councilllor, and I know my colleagues in other levels of government see this every day, the severe, severe need for these types of charities with the housing crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, insecure work, just ever-increasing numbers of disadvantaged people in our community who need assistance more than ever," she said.
"That's why we need Soul in our city."
Soul Hub's new premises is located at Level 1, 437 Hunter Street. Opening hours are available on the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.