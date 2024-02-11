Coordinated search for missing Fingal Bay rock fisherman ends

POLICE have confirmed coordinated search efforts to find a rock fisherman who was swept out to sea has ended.
Sunday marked eight days since the man in his 60s was last seen, after a rough, southerly swell swept him off the rocks on Fingal Island on February 3.
Emergency services are still making inquiries, but formal search efforts between local police and Marina Area Command officers with the help of Marine Rescue and Surf Life Savers has been called off.
The missing man was one of four people, including a 59-year-old San Souci man, and another man and women aged 54 and 47 from Chatswood, who were dragged into the ocean.
The other three were able to make it back onto the rocks off Fingal Island, but unfortunately the man at the centre of the multi-agency search has not been seen since.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene where it helped emergency responders winch down to the injured fishers and pull them to safety.
One of the men who suffered head and neck injuries in the ordeal was flown to John Hunter Hospital, while the others who suffered minor injuries were similarly treated.
On Saturday, February 10, seven days since the missing man had been last seen, the search was still under way.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated.
