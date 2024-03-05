56,000 drop in to Newcastle Ocean Baths since reopening

Almost five times more people are visiting Newcastle Ocean Baths than before the site's major upgrade, according to data recorded by City of Newcastle.
Almost 56,000 swimmers visited the baths during lifeguard patrol hours in the past two months since the baths re-opened on December 21.
That figure is almost five times higher than the number of swimmers using the baths during the corresponding period in 2021/22, the council said.
NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully joined Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes at the baths on March 5 to unveil a plaque officially commemorating the delivery of stage one of the project.
The NSW government chipped in $3 million towards the project through its Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Mr Scully said it was fantastic to see so many members of the community embracing the newly refurbished facility.
"It's great to see this historic public asset restored for the community to continue enjoying for many years to come," Minister Scully said.
"Newcastle Ocean Baths represent the rich history of the region, and this significant upgrade has increased safety and accessibility, returning it to its former glory.
"Upgrades such as this are an important reminder of how great, quality public spaces can bring communities together and increase liveability."
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the increase in visitation reflected the "importance of this upgrade and the significantly improved facilities".
"We worked closely with the Newcastle Ocean Baths Community Reference Group and other stakeholders during the planning and design stages of this project to ensure it meets the needs of current and future users," Cr Nelmes said.
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said the baths had never looked better.
"Having the Newcastle Ocean Baths open made it feel like summer again and I know people can't wait to swim here through autumn," Minister Catley said.
City of Newcastle Acting Executive Director City Infrastructure, Robert Dudgeon said designs were progressing for stage two of the project, with principal design consultant Tonkin Zulaikha Greer preparing concepts for the upgrade of the pavilion buildings, including the heritage facade.
"We plan to share the concept designs and open a conversation with the community in the coming months," Mr Dudgeon said.
He said accessibility improvements would be a key consideration in the design of stage two.
"During the development of the design for stage one we heard loud and clear from the community that improvements to accessibility needed to be prioritised, and we continue to listen to this feedback and refine our approach accordingly," Mr Dudgeon said.
"As with any community facility, there are mixed requirements and preferences amongst users, which also need to be balanced with the operational requirements for managing and maintaining the facility."
