Nomads sergeant-at-arms pleads guilty to kneecapping nominee, home invasion

NOMADS outlaw motorcycle gang enforcer Jason Wayne Bailey has admitted to kneecapping a bikie nominee at Freemans Waterhole and being armed with a pistol during a violent home invasion at Edgeworth during which a woman was slashed with a machete.
Bailey, 48, who was living at Rutherford before his arrest, had pleaded not guilty to a string of violent assaults, firearm and criminal group charges and was expected to face a trial alongside two other members of the gang later this year.
But on Thursday, Bailey appeared in Newcastle District Court via audio visual link from Shortland Correctional Centre where he pleaded guilty to shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated break and enter, participating in a criminal group and possession of both a SKS semi-automatic rifle and a Luger pistol.
He will be sentenced for the year-long spree of organised crime in July and is looking at a lengthy stint behind bars.
Detectives said Bailey was armed with a Luger pistol when he and another man forced their way into a home in Laurel Avenue at Edgeworth on the night of March 8, 2022.
A woman inside the home was slashed with a machete before the pair left and got into a Hyundai Veloster outside.
Bailey had been accused of firing the gun from inside the vehicle as they fled, but that charge has been dropped.
Police were told the woman, 24, arrived at John Hunter Hospital about 11pm that night suffering a "significant" laceration to her leg and injuries to her head.
It was a month later - on April 8 - that Bailey used the Luger to shoot a 27-year-old Nomads nominee above the right knee on a remote stretch of Wakefield Road at Freemans Waterhole.
The nominee had been lured to the location for a club meeting, but was instead subject to "discipline" for breaking club rules.
The nominee was later dumped in a car park on Arnott Street at Edgeworth.
He called an ambulance and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for surgery where he refused to assist police.
Before that, back in September 2021, Bailey was wearing Nomads colours when he and three other men stormed a home in Conveyor Street at West Wallsend. The group had been at a home in Greta when one of them told the others the victim had been "talking sh-- about the Nomads".
Bailey was displeased and said something needed to be done about it.
After a vote, the group piled into a car and headed for West Wallsend where they were captured on CCTV kicking in the victim's front door.
The victim was assaulted, suffering lacerations to his head and shins, and the group fled.
Moon was jailed for a maximum of three years and six months, with a non-parole period of one year and nine months, a judge admonishing her for getting into a relationship with Bailey.
As well as the shooting and home invasions, Bailey pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group between September, 2021 and April, 2022 and admitted to possessing the semi-automatic rifle and pistol that were found at a Cardiff storage shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.