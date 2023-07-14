NOMADS outlaw motorcycle gang enforcer Jason Wayne Bailey has denied any involvement in a home invasion machete attack at Edgeworth or the kneecapping of one of the gang's nominees and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.
Mr Bailey, now 48, the sergeant-at-arms of the Sydney chapter of the Nomads, appeared in Newcastle Local Court via audio visual link from Cessnock Correctional Centre where he pleaded not guilty to 11 offences, including discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, specially aggravated break and enter and directing the activities of a criminal group.
Detectives say Mr Bailey was armed with a Luger pistol when he and another man forced their way into a home in Laurel Avenue at Edgeworth on the night of March 8 last year.
A woman inside the home was slashed with a machete before the pair left and got into a Hyundai Veloster outside. According to court documents, Mr Bailey allegedly fired the gun from inside the vehicle as they fled.
Police were told the woman, 24, arrived at John Hunter Hospital about 11pm that night suffering a laceration to her leg and head.
It was a month later - on April 8 - that Mr Bailey allegedly used the Luger to shoot a 27-year-old Nomads nominee above the right knee on a remote stretch of Wakefield Road at Freemans Waterhole.
The nominee had allegedly been lured to the location for a club meeting, but was instead subject to "discipline" for breaking club rules.
The nominee was later dumped in a car park on Arnott Street at Edgeworth.
He called an ambulance and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for surgery where he refused to assist police.
As well as the home invasion and shooting, Mr Bailey pleaded not guilty to possessing firearms, ammunition and extendable batons allegedly found at a Cardiff storage shed and denied directing the activities of the Nomads for much of 2022.
Mr Bell and Ms Moon have not entered pleas and will next appear in court later this month.
And as well as the March, 2022, home invasion at Edgeworth, Mr Bailey is charged alongside Mr Bell over another alleged home invasion at a house in Conveyor Street, West Wallsend in the early hours of September 4, 2021.
On that occasion the pair, and James Dylan Boardman, are accused of storming the house dressed in their Nomads colours and bashing a man.
Mr Bailey has not entered pleas to those matters and they are next listed in Newcastle Local Court on July 26.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
