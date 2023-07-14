Newcastle Herald
Nomads sergeant-at-arms Jason Bailey denies role in home invasion machete attack, kneecapping

By Sam Rigney
July 14 2023
Police investigating a bikie-related shooting search for clues at a dumping ground at Freemans Waterhole in 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak
NOMADS outlaw motorcycle gang enforcer Jason Wayne Bailey has denied any involvement in a home invasion machete attack at Edgeworth or the kneecapping of one of the gang's nominees and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

