'Game-changer': residents could have 'sports hubs' within 15-min drive

EVERYONE in Lake Macquarie will have a recreational hub within a 15-minute drive under a draft plan designed to get locals moving.
On Monday night, councillors voted to support the Draft Active Recreation Strategy, claiming it will allow generations to be active together and address inequities in access to facilities.
As part of the strategy, residents should not have to drive more than 15 minutes to reach a 'district hub', with four to five facilities, or a 'neighbourhood hub' with two to three or one key attraction like a skate park or BMX pump track.
Labor Cr Adam Shultz said the plan will now go out for public exhibition.
"It's also looking to co-locate facilities, so there will be district hubs," he said.
"So if you have a skate park in a certain area, it could be fitted, or in the vicinity of that area, you could have outdoor fitness equipment, half basketball courts, hit walls, so it's great that council has a strategy to ensure that we promote active and healthy lifestyles."
The 'hub' approach means a skate park or climbing wall could be skirted by a walking track within a bigger park.
As part of initial investigations, a gap was revealed in the southern part of the Belmont catchment area.
Under the plan, a new local site would be built at Roy MacDougal Park at Catherine Hill Bay.
An existing 'neighbourhood hub' at Chapman Oval and Swansea Foreshore would be upgraded to a 'district hub' with more facilities.
Caves Beach or Blacksmiths Beach would also be investigated as a location for a neighbourhood hub, along with formal paths in beach reserves around Caves Beach.
At Charlestown, a new district hub would be built at the redeveloped Lions Park in conjunction with the existing skate park and oval.
A circuit pathway would be investigated at Tulootaba Reserve Gateshead, including connections with Harold Knight, Fred Wright and Mick Middleton ovals.
There is also potential for fitness stations to complement popular walking routes.
Glendale, Toronto and Morisset would also be set for upgrades as part of the 15-year plan.
Labor deputy mayor Madeline Bishop said to be "brutally honest", she loved the proposal.
"I love the accessibility for all ages within our city, for our young and not so young, like myself," she said.
Cr Bishop said she was particularly pleased with the catchment plan included in the strategy which points out infrastructure that's already on offer.
"I really love that it identifies those particular places, so if you want to find somewhere to be active it actually identifies that quite easily," she said.
The strategy is designed to open opportunities for inter-generational activities, whether that's surfing at the beach, walking or cycling along a shared pathway, shooting hoops or working out on outdoor fitness equipment.
It focuses on informal physical activities like walking, skateboarding, BMX, tai chi or basketball.
Labor Cr Brian Adamthwaite said while he was looking forward to hearing the community's thoughts, he felt the council needed to explore better public transport to ensure each hub is still 15 minutes from locals without a car.
"I think the documents we see so far show that we're looking at equity and distribution, and I think that's really significant in a city of our size with some of the physical limitations we have within the city," he said.
"... we need to look at if there are no public transport avenues to get to these places, ways in which we can use our pressure on organisations whether that be state [government] or bus companies ... so we can actually get public transport connections to a lot of these facilities which we spend a great deal of money on, on the basis of a great deal of research."
The council's own investigations showed the main barriers to participation in active recreation are a lack of time, lack of facilities and supporting infrastructure.
According to council survey data, 65.7 per cent of respondents visit an open space or swim centre for active recreation either daily or two times a week.
Walking, running and mountain biking are the most popular activities, while paths, nature trails, beaches, the lake and pools are most used for active recreation.
The strategy will now go out for public exhibition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.