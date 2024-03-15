Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

'Boffin': Labor MP tells council CEO to 'get back in his box'

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 15 2024 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW Labor MP has described the City of Newcastle CEO as a "boffin" and suggested he "gets back in his box" after the CEO criticised Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery for lodging a petition calling for his resignation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.