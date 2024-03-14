Detectives reveal new details in NSW beach cocaine investigation

COCAINE continues to wash ashore as police investigating the spate of illicit packages hitting beaches say analysis has given them more answers.
Police have hauled in a total of 256 kilograms of cocaine found on beaches up and down the state's eastern edge, including Newcastle.
The first discovery, by Tuggerah Lakes police on December 22 last year at Magenta Beach, has sparked a major forensic investigation.
On Christmas eve, seven more bricks washed up on Magenta, Pelican, Blacksmith and Avoca beaches, Pentaloon Bay and North Steyne beach. On Boxing Day, water police were called to the Barrenjoey headland, Sydney's most northern point, where a fisherman found a blue barrel stuffed with another 39 packets of cocaine.
Almost 40 kilograms of cocaine have been found at the Newcastle Ocean Baths. A bag stuffed with bricks of the drug was spotted by swimmers about 5.30pm on Boxing Day. Police photographs show the bag behind the pool's iconic turquoise wall.
Officers from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad are investigating with support from the police helicopter and Marine Area Command, as well as the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, and Surf Life Saving NSW.
Police on Thursday said the most recent discovery, a one-kilogram block at Nambucca Heads, was on Monday March 11.
The drugs are branded with various labels including Tesla, Zoe, and R-Z.
Organised Crime Squad commander Detective Superintendent Peter Faux said detectives had established the drugs had been in the water for weeks before washing ashore.
"Our detectives have analysed tides as well as barnacle growth on the packages to determine the blocks were only in the water a short amount of time before washing ashore - no more than six weeks," he said.
"With this new information we're urging the public to continue coming forward in assisting our investigation, by providing information and continuing to report the discovery of packages.
"Beach-goers are reminded that being in possession of a prohibited drug is a criminal offence."
Police urge anyone with information to call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.