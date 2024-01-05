Newcastle Herald
Lifeguard finds brick of cocaine floating offshore in latest drug discovery

By Sam Rigney
January 5 2024
A LIFEGUARD at Australia's most iconic beach has found a kilogram of cocaine floating out to sea, the latest discovery in a massive haul deposited along the coast between Newcastle and Sydney since before Christmas.

Sam Rigney

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

