Whose defence will prove steelier in battle of the NPLW's leading scorers

Coach Craig Atkins expects defence to prove the decisive factor as Newcastle Olympic look to continue their winning start to NPLW Northern NSW when they host Maitland on a big occasion for the club at Darling Street Oval on Saturday night.
Olympic have already amassed 27 goals in three games - Jemma House, with eight goals, Marion Dunbabin and Elodie Dagg, five each, are among the competition's top-five scorers - but face their toughest test of the campaign in round four.
Maitland, who have opened the season with two wins and a loss, have no shortage of firepower themselves.
Bronte Peel has returned from a stint playing college football in the United States in red-hot form to be leading the league with nine goals while former Jets forward Sophie Stapleford will be back in the starting line-up after a successful return off the bench after injury last weekend.
Completing a lethal front three for Maitland is lightning-quick winger Georgia Amess, who joined the Magpies from Olympic this season.
"Defence is going to be the key in what will be an attacking game," Atkins said.
"Maitland counter quite quickly and have some quick girls up front, so we're going to need to be on our toes there with transitions and make sure defensively we're well set nice and early to try to prevent any fast-paced attack from them.
"They've got quality players all across the park; it's not one of two we need to look after and the girls are aware of that. But we know we've got quality players too."
Olympic will officially open their upgraded grandstand and facilities with an NPL double-header on Saturday. Maitland men play Olympic at 4pm and the women kick off at 6.30pm.
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton expected centre-back Tahlia Gossner, who has been nursing a groin complaint, to play a part in the game but whether she will start or come off the bench is not yet known.
"We know we're competing against one of the other teams who are going to be right at the top end of the competition," Hamilton said.
"They're well-coached and well-structured and they've got good individual players as well, so we know it's going to be a tough test."
The round kicked off with Broadmeadow hosting Adamstown on Friday night.
Charlestown are at home to Warners Bay on Saturday (4pm) and New Lambton travel to Taree to play Mid Coast on Sunday (4pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.