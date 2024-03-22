Newcastle Herald
With an enrobing ceremony, a medal and a mace, the university welcomes chancellor

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 12:02pm
Pictures by Peter Lorimer

PATRICIA Forsythe has been officially welcomed and inducted as the eighth chancellor of the University of Newcastle during a special Investiture Ceremony on Friday.

