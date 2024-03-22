Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

AJ set for fitting finale against Warners Bay after deciding to step away

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 22 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adriana Konjarski has been in ruthless form in the past two NPLW Northern NSW seasons. Picture by Sproule Sports Focus
Adriana Konjarski has been in ruthless form in the past two NPLW Northern NSW seasons. Picture by Sproule Sports Focus

Back-to-back NPLW Northern NSW leading scorer and grand final heroine Adriana Konjarski will step away from football after Broadmeadow's clash with Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.