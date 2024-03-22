AJ set for fitting finale against Warners Bay after deciding to step away

Back-to-back NPLW Northern NSW leading scorer and grand final heroine Adriana Konjarski will step away from football after Broadmeadow's clash with Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Sunday.
It will be a somewhat fitting finale for the former A-League striker, who had a "completely unexpected" year with the Panthers in 2022 after returning to play following the tragedy of a miscarried pregnancy.
Konjarski played a pivotal role as Warners Bay clinched the premiership-championship double that season, earning a national league recall with the Newcastle Jets in the process.
The 28-year-old was again integral as Magic achieved the same feat last year, scoring 35 goals including a stunning stoppage-time winner in the grand final.
Konjarski told the Newcastle Herald the time was right to step away and focus on other aspects of her life, such as starting a family with husband Jason.
"I have no idea what the future holds but I want to put the brakes on it all because I don't want to put my body through matches that are quite physical at the moment," Konjarski said.
"I have a different goal and I want to try to give myself the best possibility for it.
"Sunday will be my last game and I've let the girls all know that but I'm sure they'll still be a strong side without me.
"I'm still going to be around watching and helping as much as I can with the club but I'll just take a few steps backwards.
"I love football and I'm always going to be part of the community, so I don't think it's goodbye forever but it's a goodbye for now."
Unbeaten leaders Broadmeadow play Warners Bay at 4pm.
On Saturday, Newcastle Olympic will look to bounce back after their first loss of the season when they host Charlestown at Darling Street Oval (4pm) and Adamstown meet New Lambton at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (7pm).
Olympic were the dominant side in a 2-1 loss to Maitland in round four with Magpies mentor Keelan Hamilton even saying "it wasn't a good way to win".
Olympic will be missing defenders Danielle Nicol and Brooke Summers this weekend due to other sporting commitments but Zoe Horgan is set to make her first appearance of the campaign off the bench after being sidelined with a quadriceps issue.
"Obviously, last week's result was disappointing, but I was happy with the way the girls played; they just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net," Olympic coach Craig Atkins said.
"I've been having a look at a few of Azzurri's games and they've got some new players and some players that can be quite dangerous.
"As [Azzurri coach] Heath [Whyte] was saying, it's a new-look side, so expect the unexpected and we're going to have to be on top of our game on Saturday."
Maitland play Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park in the other game on Sunday (2.30pm).
