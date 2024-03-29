Garage fire breaks out in Cooks Hill

FIREFIGHTERS had a busy start to Good Friday after a garage caught alight below four units on Railway Street in Cooks Hill.
NSW Fire and Rescue were notified of the incident at 5:15am on Friday, March 29
They responded with three firetrucks and 15 firefighters.
A spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and they have handed the investigation over to the police.
Several residents were evacuated from the building.
NSW Ambulance were called at 5:20am and treated one man in his mid-20s for smoke inhalation.
The man was transferred to John Hunter Hospital.
NSW Fire and Rescue said they had mostly extinguished the fire by 5.58am, and were just putting out small hotspots. They left the scene at 6.47am.
This incident comes after several other residential fires in the region.
Earlier this week, a blaze broke out in an Islington house, and a home went up in flames in Caves Beach in late March.
Last month, a tragic fire engulfed a home in Teralba, with two fatalities.
