Central coach explains importance of having 'one eye on the future'

When you talk to Central coach Adam Bettridge about his Newcastle Rugby League squad for 2024, a pattern quickly emerges.
The ages 22 and 23 come up - repeatedly.
"You can get the gist of what we're trying to do," Bettridge told the Newcastle Herald leading into this weekend's season-opening Magic Round.
Bettridge, approaching his first competition game in charge at the Butcher Boys since taking over from Phil Williams, hopes to use the upcoming campaign as a springboard.
"There's no point going out and buying a comp. We've got a plan and we know we're going to get a few lessons along the way, we're well aware of that, but having one eye on the future is important as well," he said.
Recruits arriving at St John Oval include: Cody Bryant, Ty Fletcher, Brock Greacen, Daniel Melmouth, Tyrone Nean, Isaiah Olsen and Logan Radzievic.
Randall Briggs (Hawks) and Mapu Uasi (Souths) are the main departures, Justin Worley remains out with an ACL injury suffered at the end of last season while Tom Madden isn't playing.
Fletcher Kennedy (knee) finds himself in the casualty ward and won't face Wests at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (7pm) while Nick Ritter (calf) has recovered from a setback during the recent Rebels representative campaign.
Cameron Anderson and Lachlan O'Brien have been named co-captains.
